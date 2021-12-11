Finminity (FMT) Market Cap Tops $291,668.53

Finminity (CURRENCY:FMT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Finminity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Finminity has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Finminity has a total market capitalization of $291,668.53 and approximately $505.00 worth of Finminity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Finminity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00056781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.18 or 0.08168224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00081964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,910.74 or 0.99575329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00056401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002775 BTC.

About Finminity

Finminity’s total supply is 9,322,805 coins and its circulating supply is 1,653,275 coins. Finminity’s official Twitter account is @finminity

Buying and Selling Finminity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Finminity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Finminity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Finminity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Finminity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Finminity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.