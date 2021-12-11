Firo Price Hits $5.60 on Top Exchanges (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last seven days, Firo has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Firo coin can currently be bought for $5.60 or 0.00011519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a total market cap of $70.96 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Firo alerts:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00011317 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Ginga Finance (GIN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000121 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Firo

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,287 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.