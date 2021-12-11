First Acceptance (FACO) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Review

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS: FACO) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare First Acceptance to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First Acceptance and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A First Acceptance Competitors 674 2985 2666 144 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 16.49%. Given First Acceptance’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Acceptance has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Acceptance’s peers have a beta of 0.82, indicating that their average stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance 2.18% 5.77% 1.81% First Acceptance Competitors 7.45% 4.47% 1.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Acceptance and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $269.58 million $10.42 million 13.69 First Acceptance Competitors $11.99 billion $1.36 billion 77.63

First Acceptance’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance. First Acceptance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

First Acceptance peers beat First Acceptance on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in April 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

