First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.86

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.86 and traded as high as $31.30. First Bancorp shares last traded at $30.86, with a volume of 7,032 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $339.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $21.39 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNLC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 25.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 415,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 52,757.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 73,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC)

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

