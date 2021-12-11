First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AG shares. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE:AG opened at $10.71 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.0049 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 113.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

