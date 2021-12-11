First Quadrant L P CA Cuts Stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA owned about 0.17% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 19,889 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 40,855 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 64,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $889,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DJP opened at $27.92 on Friday. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11.

