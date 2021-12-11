First Quadrant L P CA Cuts Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in National Instruments by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 379.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.97. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.01%.

In other National Instruments news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

