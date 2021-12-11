First Quadrant L P CA Lowers Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NiSource by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in NiSource by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 53,798 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 45.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in NiSource by 13.4% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 174,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

NI opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

