First Quadrant L P CA Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,659 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $86.63 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $88.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.33.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.