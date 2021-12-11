First Quadrant L P CA Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,779 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Shares of INTC opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.