First Quadrant L P CA Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 308.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,951 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.6% of First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 274.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,827,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,365 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $1,824,062,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 291.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,970,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $615,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,529 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $301.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.77. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $754.95 billion, a PE ratio of 93.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

