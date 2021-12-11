First Quadrant L P CA Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,046 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up about 7.2% of First Quadrant L P CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Quadrant L P CA owned about 0.15% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $61,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 134,944.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,207,000 after purchasing an additional 295,528 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5,112.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after purchasing an additional 253,444 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,061,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,365,000 after purchasing an additional 143,670 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 679,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,071,000 after purchasing an additional 129,626 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,639,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

ITOT opened at $106.09 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $83.60 and a 1 year high of $107.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.