First Quadrant L P CA Sells 23,660 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,165,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,660 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF comprises about 7.2% of First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. First Quadrant L P CA owned approximately 1.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $61,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,872.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,387,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708,730 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,376,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,917,000 after purchasing an additional 112,550 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 693,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000,000 after purchasing an additional 38,326 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,287,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $57.91 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.48.

