First Quadrant L P CA Sells 517 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 128.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth $53,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $2,145,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,329 shares of company stock worth $103,884,641 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zscaler from $285.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $305.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.22. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection.

