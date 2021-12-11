First Quadrant L P CA Sells 5,974 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 7.2% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $61,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after buying an additional 1,658,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,286,000 after buying an additional 179,293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $239.53 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $188.60 and a one year high of $243.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

