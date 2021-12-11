First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 4.0% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.09% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $7,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $167,000.

FTCS opened at $82.16 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average of $77.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

