First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 465,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,943,000 after buying an additional 77,936 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $82.16 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $82.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.