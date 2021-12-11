First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY) Trading 0.2% Higher

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY) traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.48 and last traded at $105.37. 306,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 339,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.19.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.86.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.