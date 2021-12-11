First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Shares Down 0.4%

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) dropped 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $21.60. Approximately 1,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $850,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000.

