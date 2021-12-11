First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) is Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,565 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF makes up about 3.6% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 3.44% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 15,437 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 142,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 27,762 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 494,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 170,897 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 16,144 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LDSF opened at $20.00 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

