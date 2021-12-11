Flamingo 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.42 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000771 BTC on exchanges. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $57.32 million and $10.42 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flamingo has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00056070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,052.11 or 0.08172213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00081664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,374.81 or 0.99578108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00056312 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002757 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

