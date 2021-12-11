FLO (FLO) Trading Up 19.6% This Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.