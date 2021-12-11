Flow (FLOW) One Day Trading Volume Tops $69.22 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 11th. Flow has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and approximately $69.22 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $9.33 or 0.00019026 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00056065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.59 or 0.08192256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00080106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,034.47 or 1.00010834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00055940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 316,835,587 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

