Font Trading Down 19.4% This Week (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Font coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002051 BTC on popular exchanges. Font has a total market cap of $490,976.73 and approximately $3,745.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Font has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Font alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00039878 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Font Coin Profile

Font (FONT) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Font

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Font Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Font and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.