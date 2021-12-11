Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.00

Shares of Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.00 and traded as high as C$2.34. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.34, with a volume of 6,050 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$230.50 million and a P/E ratio of 4.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.00.

Get Foraco International alerts:

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$88.87 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Foraco International SA will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Foraco International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foraco International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.