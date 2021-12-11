Foran Mining’s (FOM) Sector Perform Spec Overwgt Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM)‘s stock had its “sector perform spec overwgt” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

FOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Foran Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.58.

Shares of Foran Mining stock opened at C$2.45 on Wednesday. Foran Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.55 and a 1 year high of C$3.09. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$580.27 million and a PE ratio of -81.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.29.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

