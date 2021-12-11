Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. Forrester Research posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on FORR. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $491,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $88,966.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,906 shares of company stock valued at $757,266. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Forrester Research by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Forrester Research by 24.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Forrester Research by 6.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Forrester Research by 8.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Forrester Research by 6.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.89. 36,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,753. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.92. Forrester Research has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

