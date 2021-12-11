Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 246.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,939 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.17% of Forrester Research worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1,372.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 440.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $59,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $88,966.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,906 shares of company stock worth $757,266. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FORR. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $56.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.40 and a 1 year high of $60.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.92.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

