Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.46

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$56.46 and traded as high as C$58.14. Fortis shares last traded at C$57.98, with a volume of 982,108 shares trading hands.

FTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. CSFB boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research cut Fortis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.00.

Get Fortis alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$56.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.46. The firm has a market cap of C$27.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.8599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.84%.

Fortis Company Profile (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.