Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $75.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.73.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

