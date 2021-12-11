Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Stake Raised by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 58.0% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FTAI opened at $23.93 on Friday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $135.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -67.35%.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

