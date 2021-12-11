Fortuna One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last week, Fortuna has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. One Fortuna coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $174,102.56 and approximately $1.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fortuna alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00040412 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Fortuna Coin Profile

Fortuna is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Fortuna Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fortuna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortuna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.