Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Shares Down 3.4%

Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.29 and last traded at $26.30. 497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Franklin Exponential Data ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Exponential Data ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Exponential Data ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.