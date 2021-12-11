Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,079,633 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 341,976 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $165,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.85. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

