Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of FMS opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.44. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $43.33.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

