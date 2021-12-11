Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €47.56 ($53.44).

FRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($42.70) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.06) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

FRE stock opened at €34.13 ($38.35) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €38.58 and its 200-day moving average is €42.33. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($67.60) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($89.89).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

