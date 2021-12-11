FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock Position Decreased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,806 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 85,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.4% in the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 95,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 560,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.2% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 41,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,346,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $21.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.