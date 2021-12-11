Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Fulgent Genetics worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $51,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $350,066 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

FLGT opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.34. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.61.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

