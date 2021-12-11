Function X (FX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.21 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Function X has a total market cap of $367.85 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Function X has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001840 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,495.69 or 0.99082246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00050083 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00038516 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.86 or 0.00759747 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

