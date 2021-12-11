FunFair Reaches Market Capitalization of $484.85 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 11th. FunFair has a market cap of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One FunFair coin can now be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

FunFair Coin Profile

FunFair is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

