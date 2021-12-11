Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.07

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.07 and traded as low as $3.60. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 32,515 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.71 million, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

