GamerCoin Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 11th. Over the last week, GamerCoin has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One GamerCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0840 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $29.39 million and $1.87 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00056293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.02 or 0.08171316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00081321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,278.48 or 0.99744284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00056183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002774 BTC.

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,698,563 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

