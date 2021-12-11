Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.28

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.28 and traded as high as $10.72. Genesis Energy shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 490,193 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on GEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $518.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.75 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. Genesis Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Genesis Energy by 20.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genesis Energy by 677.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 371,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 323,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Genesis Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 214,710 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Genesis Energy by 100.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 127,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 63,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

