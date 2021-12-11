GeoCoin (GEO) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a market cap of $548,188.16 and $82.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,348.61 or 0.99174602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.40 or 0.00320812 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00032678 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00050624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001854 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GEO is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

