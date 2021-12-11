Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.32.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNGBY. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNGBY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 29,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40. Getinge has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $48.89.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

