Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $70.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.94.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

