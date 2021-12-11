Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.05 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will post sales of $55.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.00 million and the highest is $58.00 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $41.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $194.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $197.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $305.18 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $426.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GBT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

GBT stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 165.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

