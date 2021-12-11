Global Helium (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Shares Up 3.9%

Global Helium Ord Shs (OTCMKTS:HECOF)’s share price shot up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.60. 90,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 174,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.48.

