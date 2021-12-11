Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:LNGR) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:LNGR) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.75. Approximately 2,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 14,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44.

