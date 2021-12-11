Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Position Raised by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,641,000 after purchasing an additional 198,053 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,521,000 after purchasing an additional 106,692 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 268,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after buying an additional 61,240 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 543.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 70,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 59,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after buying an additional 51,836 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $90.46 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $53.80 and a 1 year high of $97.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.99.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

